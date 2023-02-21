Northbound Interstate 25 is closed following a fatal crash just north of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass, according to COtrip.

Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting that at least one person died in the Tuesday afternoon crash. Other injuries are unknown after the collision involving at least two vehicles around 1:15 p.m.

All southbound lanes of I-25 at Uintah Street have reopened, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs Traffic.

Click or tap here for the latest traffic updates around Colorado Springs.

This article will be updated once more information is received.