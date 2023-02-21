The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed for hours on Tuesday afternoon after a fatal traffic crash, according to Colorado Springs police.

I-25 was closed just north of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass after the two-vehicle crash around 1:15 p.m. A tractor-trailer and a motor vehicle collided, and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, according to police. The Major Crash Team is investigating. The northbound lanes of I-25 were reopened as of 4:30 p.m.

The southbound lanes of I-25 at Uintah Street have also reopened following a crash earlier in the day, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs Traffic.

This article will be updated once more information is received.