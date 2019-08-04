A fatal crash on Cimarron Street under the Interstate 25 bridge has shut down the intersection, according to Colorado Springs police.
Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting that the deadly crash involved two vehicles, one of which was towing something behind it.
Delays are expected and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
EB Cimarron crash under I-25 block all EB lanes. NB I-25 exit ramp closed at Cimarron. SB I-25 Cimarron ramp traffic must detour WB Cimarron. EB Cimarron traffic must detour at 8th St.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) August 4, 2019
Click here for more traffic updates.
RELATED: