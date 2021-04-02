One motorist was killed and another was injured Friday in a two-car collision in northeast Colorado Springs, according to police.
Officers responded to an 11 a.m. call about a crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road and found that a black SUV that had collided with a dump truck.
Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that the SUV driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The SUV driver, whose name was not released, died of his injuries despite the life-saving efforts of the paramedics. The driver of the dump suffered minor injuries, officials said.
The intersection was closed for more than three hours as officers investigated the crash.
Police determined that the SUV, going south on Powers, lost control as it tried to turn westbound onto Barnes. The vehicle rolled over into the eastbound lanes of Barnes, where it hit a dump truck that was stopped at the red light.
Police said they don’t suspect impairment as a factor in the crash, but excessive speed hasn’t been ruled out yet.
This is the eighth traffic death in Colorado Springs this year, compared to five fatalities at this point in 2020, police said.
Serious injury crash WB Barnes west of Powers, all WB lanes of Barnes blocked.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) April 2, 2021