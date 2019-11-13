GazetteSlate.jpg

Colorado Springs police reported that a deadly traffic crash Wednesday night in southern Colorado Springs has left at least one person dead. 

Police confirmed they are searching for a dark SUV involved in the hit-and-run, Gazette news partner KKTV 11 News reported.

Police tweeted that the crash happened about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Nevada Avenue. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

