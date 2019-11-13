Colorado Springs police reported that a deadly traffic crash Wednesday night in southern Colorado Springs has left at least one person dead.
Police confirmed they are searching for a dark SUV involved in the hit-and-run, Gazette news partner KKTV 11 News reported.
Police confirm this is a hit and run, and they’re looking for a dark SUV. Call came in at 7:48, police found one man dead at the scene. This is the 39th death on the roads this year. Officers say the road will be blocked for hours while they get things sorted out. pic.twitter.com/N8Nyo2C5tH— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) November 14, 2019
Police tweeted that the crash happened about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Nevada Avenue.
Fatal traffic crash in the 1400 block of S Nevada Ave. Lt. Mike Velasquez will be on scene for Media brief in approximately 45min.— Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) November 14, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.