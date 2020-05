At least one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern El Paso County on Wednesday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the crash about 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 24 and Log Road, said State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis. Multiple people were taken to a hospital with injuries and at least one person was killed, he said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

