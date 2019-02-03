Southbound Interstate 25 was shut down for hours Sunday after the driver of a sport utility vehicle died in a crash near the Martin Luther King Jr. exit, Colorado Springs police said.
Just before 4:30 p.m., the SUV veered left across all lanes of the interstate, struck a Jeep then hit the center concrete barrier, police said. The driver was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.
The name of the driver has not been released. A female passenger in the SUV was taken to a local hospital where she was stable. The driver and a passenger in the Jeep weren’t injured.
The death is the fifth traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.
Southbound I-25 was reopened at 8:30 p.m.
Another crash in the same area around the same time shut down northbound lanes for about an hour.
Between 4:30 and 5:45 p.m., the interstate was shut down in both directions between the South Nevada Avenue exit in the north and the MLK Jr. Bypass in the south.