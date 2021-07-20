Colorado State Patrol troopers said one person died and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash near the line between El Paso and Fremont counties Tuesday evening.
The crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 115 between County Road F-45 and Barrett Road, according to Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis.
#CO115 northbound/southbound: Full closure between County Road F45 and Barrett Rd. Use alternate route. https://t.co/10VEoQsMGs— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 20, 2021
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, Lewis said. One person died on scene, while at least one other was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Both lanes of travel were closed on Highway 115, which Lewis estimated could continue for at least another hour at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.