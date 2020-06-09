Police are investigating a deadly crash near downtown Pueblo Tuesday morning.
Early investigation shows a motorcyclist was southbound on Santa Fe Avenue between Alan Hamel Avenue and D Street when he hit a guardrail and lost a leg. Police say he reportedly kept driving about three-fourths of a mile, and was found by a witness.
Police are unsure when the accident happened. They arrived on scene around 4 a.m. The victim has not been identified at the time of this writing. Speed, drugs or alcohol are still under investigation. Police don't believe other vehicles were involved.
