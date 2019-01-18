Police reported a fatal traffic crash at Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs just before 9 p.m. Friday. No other details were immediately available. The death is the second traffic fatality in the past two days. A passenger in a car that police said ran a red light at North Academy and Palmer Park boulevards and was broadsided died late Thursday.
Friday’s fatal crash happened as a snowstorm that caused havoc on northern El Paso County roads was tapering off. Police warned, though, that roads remained icy and that driving was hazardous.