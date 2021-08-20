Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 25 Friday morning south of Colorado Springs, law enforcement said.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash between the Pikes Peak International Raceway and Rancho Colorado Boulevard around 3:38 a.m. after a vehicle hit the guardrail, the agency said.

The driver of the 2000 Pontiac Montana, a 57-year-old woman, died from injuries suffered during the crash. Two other passengers, a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in the car suffered moderate injuries, troopers said.

The male passenger had a felony warrant out of Kansas and will be arrested, troopers said. State patrol did not release his name.

The Colorado Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to use caution during debris clean up.