One person is dead following a rollover crash Tuesday night in northeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at about 9:52 p.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound on Dublin Boulevard, approaching Red Jewel Drive, when the driver lost control and struck the median and south-side street curb.

The vehicle proceeded to roll on impact and came to rest on the south-side sidewalk near the eastbound traffic lanes, according to police.

A Public Affairs Lieutenant with the Stetson Hills division said witnesses on the scene contacted law enforcement and attempted life-saving measures on the driver until emergency personnel arrived. He was later pronounced dead on the scene because of the crash.

According to officials, based on witness statements, and evidence on the scene, speed appears to be the main contributing factor in the crash. The driver has not been identified at this time.