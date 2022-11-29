A southeast Colorado Springs intersection is expected to be closed for several hours following a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

At about 8:35 a.m., police reported that East Las Vegas Street has closed from its 2700 block to Janitell Road due to a deadly crash.

2700 E Las Vegas St

No further information has been provided. The closure is expected to last for "several hours," police said.

