A southeast Colorado Springs intersection is expected to be closed for several hours following a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.
E Las Vegas Street is closed between Janitell Rd and the 2700 block due a fatal traffic crash. MCT responding for the investigation. Closure expected for several hours. @CSPDPIO— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 29, 2022
At about 8:35 a.m., police reported that East Las Vegas Street has closed from its 2700 block to Janitell Road due to a deadly crash.
No further information has been provided. The closure is expected to last for "several hours," police said.