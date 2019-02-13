One person was killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs, said Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol.
The wreck was reported at 5:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-25 near Fountain, Lewis said. At least one person was taken to a hospital.
All northbound lanes of I-25 were closed between exits 128 and 132, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. One southbound lane was closed between exits 132 and 135.
"No estimated time of reopening," CDOT tweeted. "Use an alternate route if available."