Amid big snow rolling through Colorado, a fatal crash has occurred on I-70 prompting a closure in Eagle County that is expected to last for an extended period of time. HAZMAT is on the scene.
The fatal crash occurred between mile post 171 and mile post 168. This is located near Avon and Eagle-Vail. According to CBS4, the crash involved a pick-up truck and a semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation announcement of the crash came at 6:43 AM.
A number of serious crashes have occurred around the state amid wintry weather and heavy snow, prompting a number of closures. Also on I-70, a major rockslide occurred. That closure is expected to be extended, as well.
Avoid travel and if you must drive, proceed with extreme caution. Roads in the mountains and along much of the Front Range area in poor condition.