Northbound Interstate 25 is closed in between Monument and Larkspur because of a fatal crash near the Greenland exit, the Colorado, Colorado State Patrol said Wednesday.

At least one person was killed in the crash about 5 p.m., said Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler. Both of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 are closed at County Line Road, Cutler said. Authorities advised motorists to avoid the area.

The Colorado State Patrol account tweeted at 5:39 p.m. that the northbound closure is expected to be 3-4 hours. Southbound I-25 is now open but expect heavy delays.

Fatal crash Northbound I-25 near Greenland. Northbound I-25 is closed at County Line Road and will be closed for an extended period. Please use alternate routes. We will provide updates as available. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 19, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

