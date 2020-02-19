Northbound Interstate 25 was closed for over three hours Wednesday evening between Monument and Larkspur because of a fatal crash near the Greenland exit, the Colorado State Patrol said.

About 5 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee on northbound I-25 caused the two-car crash, seriously injuring the driver and killing the passenger, said Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler. A Ford truck was also hit but the driver was uninjured, Cutler said. Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash.

Both of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 were closed until around 8:30 p.m. at County Line Road.

The Colorado State Patrol account tweeted at 5:39 p.m. that the northbound closure is expected to be 3-4 hours. Southbound I-25 is now open but expect heavy delays.

Fatal crash Northbound I-25 near Greenland. Northbound I-25 is closed at County Line Road and will be closed for an extended period. Please use alternate routes. We will provide updates as available. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 19, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

