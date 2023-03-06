A deadly crash has closed a portion of Colorado 94 in eastern El Paso County Monday morning, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Gazette news partner KKTV.

The crash, reported by the department around 7:15 a.m., has shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic between Page Road and Peyton Highway, just northeast of Schriever Space Force Base.

As of 8 a.m., the closure remains in place, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

According to KKTV, the collision involved four vehicles with at least one fatality. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.