One person was killed and another injured early Wednesday when a truck and other vehicle apparently had a head-on collision in Ellicott, State Trooper Gary Cutler reported.
Colorado 94 to Yoder was closed in both directions, from North Baggett Road to Calhan Highway, for several hours but reopened at 10:30 a.m.
A utility truck and another vehicle collided about 4:50 a.m., Cutler said, killing the driver of the second vehicle and injuring the truck driver.
"The fatality is being looked at as the at-fault driver," the trooper said.
Click here for statewide road conditions by Colorado Department of Transportation.