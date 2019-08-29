Two people are dead following a crash that had eastbound Woodmen Road closed as well as the northbound I-25 exit ramp to eastbound Woodmen.
Westbound Woodmen was down to one lane from Academy Boulevard to I-25, but reopened at about 3:50 p.m.
A motorcycle crashed into a jeep near Woodmen and Vincent Road, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. The impact flipped the Jeep on its side and the motorcycle caught fire.
Both of the deceased were on the motorcycle, according to KKTV.
At the scene of a double fatal crash at Woodmen and I-25. You can see the motorcycle charred, and on its side from here. The jeep is on its side as well. Stay tuned for updates @csgazette pic.twitter.com/Fx0xYQgtWO— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) August 29, 2019
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.