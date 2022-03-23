Roads were closed for several hours Wednesday morning following the city's first deadly auto-pedestrian crash this year near a major Interstate 25 intersection in Colorado Springs, police said.
The crash was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Garden of the Gods Road near I-25, police said. The pedestrian died at the scene. Speeding and drunk driving are not suspected as factors in the crash, police added.
An officer told Gazette news partner KKTV that no crosswalks are in the area of the crash and did not say whether the victim was jaywalking.
Roads in the area were closed until about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
This is believed to be the first fatal crash involving a pedestrian this year.
Last year, 15 people were killed while crossing a Colorado Springs street, police said.
Click or tap here for local traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.