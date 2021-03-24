auto-ped 032421

Police at the scene of a crash at Las Vegas and Tejon in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Photo courtesy KKTV.

An intersection near downtown was shut down after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning, police said.

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a "serious" crash at the intersection of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street around 9:10 a.m. where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle, police and firefighters tweeted.

All four directions of the intersection were shut down around 9:30 a.m. Police said the intersection will remain closed for several hours.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

