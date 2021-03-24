An intersection near downtown was shut down after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a "serious" crash at the intersection of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street around 9:10 a.m. where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle, police and firefighters tweeted.
All four directions of the intersection were shut down around 9:30 a.m. Police said the intersection will remain closed for several hours.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
RELATED:
Fremont County shooting suspect leads officers on chase
Get the latest headlines and more by signing up for Gazette newsletters