A fast-moving band of heavy snow hit Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.
By 7:30 a.m., the snow had moved beyond Colorado Springs and was hammering the Falcon and Calhan area. Highway 115 was closed both directions due to a rollover crash, while I-25 experienced crashes southbound at Uintah Street and Cimarron Street.
Nice way to start the last day of April on the west side of #ColoradoSprings. #snow #cowx @csgazette pic.twitter.com/3QAsY0UHA9— Jerry Herman (@coloherman) April 30, 2019
The band of the storm stretched from Fort Carson, through the city and into Monument, moving northeast at about 30 mph, meteorologists said at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Some roads experienced slushy conditions. Meteorologists estimated that by mid-morning, most of the snow should be off the roads while temperatures warm up to mid and upper 30s.
Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting low visibility on roads for the morning.