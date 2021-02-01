Robbers eluded police after three armed robberies in the span of a hour at various businesses in eastern Colorado Springs early Monday morning, authorities said.
The first robbery was reported in the 1200 North Academy Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m., when two male robbers pointed guns at employees and demanded money, police said. The two robbers escaped the area in a white SUV. Gazette news partner KKTV reported the business was a McDonald's restaurant.
A second robbery was reported in the 1000 Block of Space Center Drive and a third at 5700 Block of Constitution Avenue shortly after 4 a.m., when two male robbers held up employees at gun point demanding money. KKTV reported the robbers hit another two fast-food businesses, another McDonald's and a Carl's Jr.
Police told KKTV they believe it's likely the crimes are connected because of the time span of the three robberies.
Click or tap here for more local public safety and crime news.