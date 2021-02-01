Robbers eluded police after three armed robberies in the span of a hour at various businesses in eastern Colorado Springs early Monday morning, authorities said.
The first robbery was reported in the 1200 North Academy Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m., when two male robbers pointed guns at employees and demanded money, police said. The two robbers escaped the area in a white SUV. Gazette news partner KKTV reported the business was a McDonald's restaurant.
A second robbery was reported in the 1000 Block of Space Center Drive and a third at 5700 Block of Constitution Avenue shortly after 4 a.m., when two male robbers held up employees at gun point demanding money. KKTV reported the robbers hit another two fast-food businesses, another McDonald's and a Carl's Jr.
Police told KKTV they believe it's likely the crimes are connected because of the time span of the three robberies.