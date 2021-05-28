FILE - In the May, 27, 2021, file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as his attorney Chad Frese delivers his closing arguments in his trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, in July 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)