After taking a deep dive into arguably the worst offense in the NFL this season, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has decided to fire offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, 9News reports.

The Broncos were the only team in NFL that finished in the bottom 5 in all 4 key offensive metrics: Points, yards, third down percentage and red zone percentage.

Fangio met with Scangarello as part of his coaching staff’s end-of-year evaluations a couple days after the Broncos’ season finale victory against the Raiders. Although Fangio told 9News the day after the season he didn’t anticipate making any staff changes, he was waffling on whether to retain Scangarello for a second year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Broncos, remember, had taken a leap of faith with Scangarello, who was relatively inexperienced as an NFL coach at the time he was handed the offensive coordinator role.

After taking 10 days or so to watch tape and talk it over internally, Fangio decided a move was necessary if the Broncos’ offense was going to jump into the league’s upper echelon.

Per a player source, Fangio outlined to the team at its end-of-year meeting the importance of taking a significant step on offense if the team was to get back in the playoffs.

Read more from 9News here.