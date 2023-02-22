The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting has announced that they will file a lawsuit one year after 32-year-old Richard Ward was shot dead by a deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

At a news conference Tuesday, which was recorded by Gazette news partner KKTV, Darold Killmer of the Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP law firm representing the Ward family called the shooting a “tragic killing of an unarmed man at the hands of overly aggressive law enforcement officers.”

The law firm also released body cam footage of the incident, which, together with a report from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, reveals the events of Feb. 22, 2022.

Richard Ward was in a white SUV with his mother, Kristy Ward, and her boyfriend, Tommy Brown. The three were picking up Richard’s younger brother from Liberty Point International Middle School in Pueblo West at the end of a school day.

Richard allegedly exited the vehicle and was seen walking around the parking lot, according to the court report. Richard then allegedly got into the wrong white SUV by mistake before returning to his mother’s vehicle. Another person in the middle school parking lot reported a suspicious person to law enforcement and provided a description of Richard, according to the report.

Two deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot and Deputy Charles McWhorter made contact with Richard sitting in the back seat of his mother’s car, as seen on the body cam footage of Deputy Cassandra Gonzalez.

The footage shows McWhorter speaking with Richard before he pulls the 32-year-old from the back seat and a struggle ensues. During this struggle, both responding deputies allegedly sustain injuries and McWhorter shoots Richard three times, killing him, according to the court report.

In response to the shooting, Ward’s family intends to file a federal civil rights wrongful death lawsuit, the law firm representing the Ward family announced Tuesday. According to Killmer, neither responding deputy was charged.

“Mr. Ward was unarmed and presented no danger whatsoever to Deputy McWhorter, his partner Deputy Cassandra Gonzalez, or anyone else. Nevertheless, McWhorter inflicted grossly excessive force on Richard, pulling him out of his mother’s car while they waited outside of his younger brother’s middle school and throwing him to the ground, and inside of a minute shooting him three times in the chest, killing him,” reads a part of a statement from Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP.

“The killing of an unarmed man, in broad daylight right in front of his mother, is yet another senseless killing by aggressive law enforcement officers poorly trained to handle even the most routine police tasks without resorting to dangerous and even deadly weapons.”