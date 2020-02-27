Angela Smith and her extended family ended up homeless in 2018 after being evicted from a squalid apartment complex owned by Terry Ragan, whose properties were notorious for poor conditions.
Smith and her family, including grandchildren, lived here and there, including on the streets, and last year started staying at a low-budget motel on South Nevada Avenue. In January, the Stagecoach Motel began taking on a new life, as Family Promise of Colorado Springs signed a lease and started renovating 16 units for homeless families.
“It’s helped us feel better,” Smith said Thursday before a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new shelter.
Smith and her family were paying $400 to $500 a week to live at the motel before Family Promise converted it into the city’s first stand-alone shelter for homeless families with kids.
Now, with the shelter being free, “I don’t have to worry about looking for rent, and we can save up for a security deposit on an apartment,” Smith said. “It’s safe here, and we can have our pets.
“It has lessened the despair. I feel there’s hope.”
Grants and donations from businesses and individuals helped renovate the rooms, which range from efficiencies to three-bedroom units, Family Promise’s executive director, Kat Lilley, said.
The 90-day program includes assistance to help families get into stable housing.
“This is a place of hope, this is a place of courage, this is a place of dignity,” Lilley said.
The organization operates several programs, including Interfaith Hospitality Network, which houses four families in local churches for a week at a time. Others are a homeless prevention program with case management and financial assistance, a shelter-diversion program that provides temporary and emergency housing, a day house and various transitional housing opportunities.
At the refurbished motel, “We’re able to accept families in whatever place they’re at,” Lilley said.
People do not have to be sober or employed to live for up to three months at the “low-barrier shelter,” she said, but they do have to commit to work to improve their lives.
“If a family with children needs shelter, it’s available,” Lilley said. “It’s not about sobriety, it’s not about employment, it’s about children knowing they can be safe in our community and they have a place to sleep at night.”
The new complex doubles shelter-bed capacity in the city for homeless families with children, said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.
Under the model, families aren’t split up based on gender or age, as is the case with other accommodations for homeless families.
“Sadly, families are not often who we think about when we think about the homeless,” Suthers said. “The goal is to empower families to reach the next step toward family stability.”
The units feature new beds from the Arc Pikes Peak Region, furniture from Woodley’s Fine Furniture, a mini fridge and microwave, and a bathroom. Clients have access to a community kitchen and the internet, so they can search for jobs and other places to live.
Family Promise is working on buying the motel for $300,000, Lilley said, depending on its ability to raise the money.
“It’s clean, and we have showers,” Smith said. “We even get a kitchen. It’s a great thing they’re doing.”
Christina Claudio, Smith’s daughter-in-law, said the new shelter has “miraculously helped” her family.
“We’ve been in a hard time for a couple of years,” she said. “This place has given us a chance to get back on track and stable again without relying on other family. We know we can do it.”