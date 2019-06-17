Firefighters were quick to extinguish an apartment fire in northern Colorado Springs that displaced a family and their pets late Sunday.
Two adults and a 7-year-old spent the night at a Red Cross shelter after a fire started about 11 p.m. at 6026 Colony Circle, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Three cats, two fish and a turtle were also saved and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
CSFD Fire units on scene of a working structure fire at 6026 colony Circle. Units make entry with quick attack doing primary search at this time. @CSFD_PIO73— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) June 17, 2019