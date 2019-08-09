A family of four is still displaced since an untended grill sparked a fire that engulfed their southeast Colorado Springs apartment.
The blaze about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday drew 44 firefighters to Park Meadows Apartments, at 869 Mount Werner Circle. Black smoke and flames were pouring from the back of the two-story, wood-frame complex, with low visibility and high heat making the attack on the fire difficult, said a Fire Department news release.
So crews opened the ceiling and doused an attic fire, the release said.
The accidental blaze was sparked when charcoal escaped from the grill and was blown to an artificial grass floor below, where it ignited, firefighters reported.
City law requires apartment residents to keep any cooking devices with open flames away from balconies and at least 10 feet from the structure.
The fire department advises people to use charcoal and propane grills outdoors only, place the grill far from the home and deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches and never leave a grill untended.
Also, keep children and pets at least 3 feet from the grill area and keep your grill clean, removing grease from the grill and trays below.
RELATED CONTENT: