The trailer promises a glimpse into the life of a killer. The family of the victims depicted in the movie said it's more Hollywood than reality.

The family of Shanann Watts is speaking out about a movie coming out later this month highlighting the murder committed by her husband Chris Watts.

Speaking through their lawyers in Greeley on Wednesday, the parents of Shanann Watts said they were never consulted about the making of the Lifetime movie that premieres Jan. 25.

Chris Watts was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife Shanann Watts and their two young daughters Bella and Celeste. While he spends the rest of his life incarcerated, the pain outside prison walls is still raw, made harder every time the movie trailer comes on.

