A mother is pleading for the community's help in identifying a driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left her son, Graham Ponti, critically injured Monday morning.

“I don’t know if the person has slept in the last five days," Mary Zook said of the suspect. "I know I haven’t. We are a very forgiving family, we just need the account of what happened.”

About 6:30 a.m., police responded to East Fontanero and North Weber streets in Colorado Springs' Old North End neighborhood for a crash involving a pickup truck and Ponti's motorcycle, police said.

The pickup truck reportedly left the scene, leaving Ponti seriously injured.

Police have not indicated that arrests have been made and said they are looking for the truck, which potentially has flat tires on the driver's side.

Zook said her family is desperate for information on the events surrounding her son's crash. As of Friday morning, Ponti is stable but heavily sedated, and has suffered bone fractures all over his body and swelling on his brain.

She said doctors have delivered "pretty positive updates" in recent days, but that it's a "waiting game" to see when Ponti will be stable enough to be brought out of sedation to assess the true severity of his brain damage.

“It's a very, very long road to recovery," Zook said. "To what extent, we do not know.”

In the meantime, Zook and her family are going door to door in the neighborhood where the crash occurred, hoping to find any camera footage or eyewitness accounts that residents might provide. They're also expanding the search to the security cameras of nearby gas stations.

“We're not discounting anything,” she said. "We’re going to keep pounding the pavement until (information) surfaces … this work has to be done.”

Zook said one of the residents in the area said an unknown couple was the first on scene to aid Ponti, and that it is extremely important for her to find them and speak to the people who were there with her son in those "critical minutes" after the crash.

She also asked that any auto repair shops, tire shops, towing companies and those working in construction — like Ponti — be alert for possible contact with the suspect.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover medical and legal fees, lost wages, reward money and more.

“We can’t offer forgiveness if we don’t know the story ... I’m very grounded in my faith, I trust in God with all my heart and I know his grace is not going to leave me,” Zook said. “Only three parties know what happened — one is God, one is (the driver), and one is Graham. Graham can’t speak now, so if they could just come forward with their account of what happened, it would bring a lot of peace.”

Anyone who witnessed the scene or saw the fleeing truck is encouraged to call the police department at 719-444-7000 or reach out to GoFundMe organizers.