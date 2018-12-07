A search party will sweep Mount Herman in search of hiker who went missing in September.
The group will meet at 9 a.m. the parking lot for the Mount Herman Trail to search for Palmer Lake-native Kevin Rudnicki, 20, said a post on a Facebook page called Help Find Kevin Rudnicki. Rudnicki was last seen the morning of Sept. 2 when he ran into one of his former middle school teachers along Trail 715 in the Limbaugh Canyon area.
El Paso County Search and Rescue called off the active search for Rudnicki in September but combs the area when they receive leads, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa. Search and Rescue training also is conducted in the Mount Herman area.
"We encourage the community to let us know if they have any information on his whereabouts," Sosa said.
In the days and weeks after Rudnicki’s disappearance, dozens of volunteers helped El Paso County Search and Rescue crews search the area on foot and using helicopters and drones.
Rudnicki is very familiar with the area, his mother said, having spent the past six or seven years hiking in Pike National Forest near Palmer Lake and making trail maps.
He was studying watershed management and planned to work for the U.S. Forest Service upon graduating from the University of Wyoming, Reynolds said in early September.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 390-5555, or email the family at helpfindkevinrudnicki1998@gmail.com.