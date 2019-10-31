house fire 103119

Temperatures were in the single digits on the morning of Oct. 31, 2019. Icy, slushy roads posed many challenges for firefighters, even more after firefighters put water on the fire. Photo courtesy KKTV.

A blaze that tore through a Security-Widefield home early Thursday morning has left a family of five displaced, according to Security Fire Department Battalion Chief James Chapman.

About 2:15 a.m., crews arrived at the house in the 7400 block of Silverdale Street to find flames coming from an upstairs bedroom. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Chapman said.

Two boys, their parents and a grandparent who live in the house weren't injured but will not be able to live in the home for now because of extensive water damage,  Chapman said. The family's dog perished in the flames. 

One of the residents who initially couldn't be accounted for was located later, Chapman said. 

By about 5:30 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control.

