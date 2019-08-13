At least 100 people stood in front of Colorado Springs police headquarters with De’Von Bailey’s family and attorneys at a press conference Tuesday to demand an independent investigation into the killing of the 19-year-old black man.
The Rev. Promise Lee addressed the crowd standing on South Nevada Avenue near Bailey’s father, Greg and mother, Delisha Searcy and called for a fair investigation into the young black man’s death.
“We did not come here to bow our heads and pray especially with our backs facing the police department,” he said. “But we came here with a list of demands,” the pastor of the Hillside community Relevant Word Ministries said.
Lee’s request was echoed by the Darold W. Kilmer, the family’s attorney, the Rev. Stephany Rose Spaulding, among other leaders in the community.
