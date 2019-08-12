The family of De’Von Bailey is demanding an independent investigation into the 19-year-old’s death after they say officers shot him seven times in the back.
Surveillance video obtained from a camera at a nearby apartment building shows Bailey fleeing from two officers before he tumbles to the ground. Colorado Springs police said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun, but further details haven’t been released because of an ongoing investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Citing ties between the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, attorneys for Bailey’s family said such an investigation would be “impossible” while maintaining “integrity and impartiality.”
Among the connections between the two agencies is former Chief Pete Carey, who served with CSPD for more than 30 years prior to joining EPCSO as its undersheriff.
The attorneys for Bailey's family also are calling for the release of all body camera footage, and plan to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at police headquarters, 705 S. Nevada Ave.
“This evidence cannot be changed and releasing it will in no way compromise the investigation,” organizers for the press conference wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.
On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department and the city said body cam video would be made public as soon as the investigation is complete and turned over to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said it expected to finish its investigation by the end of this week.