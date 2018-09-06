More than four days after a 20-year-old hiker disappeared on Mount Herman, his family had not given up hope that he would be found alive.
Kevin Rudnicki’s mother, Melissa Reynolds, asked Thursday morning on Facebook that people “continue to pray for Kevin.”
“We had no luck today,” she posted on Facebook Thursday night. “Everyone is exhausted. Trying to regroup and figure out what to do next. We haven’t called anything off, we are leaving it to the pros at (El Paso County Search and Rescue). The areas of interest are just too dangerous. Thank you so much for your love and support. This community has been amazing. We are hopeful and are working on where to search next.”
Rudnicki, a junior at the University of Wyoming who grew up in Palmer Lake, was last seen about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, when he ran into one of his former middle school teachers on a trail.
Drones and a team aboard a Flight For Life helicopter joined more than 90 community volunteers in searching for Rudnicki on Wednesday, says a Facebook post from El Paso County Search and Rescue. The agency announced that it would not need community assistance Thursday.
Officials were watching temperatures and humidity in the area, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
At night, temperatures have dropped into the low 40s in addition to passing rainstorms.
Rudnicki is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with curly red or auburn hair, a poster says.
He was wearing a green shirt, khaki cargo shorts, a Wyoming baseball cap and tan military boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.