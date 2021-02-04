A 19-year-old woman and her 17-year-old brother were fatally shot by the woman’s ex-boyfriend, before he turned the gun on himself inside a Stratmoor apartment Wednesday evening, the siblings’ family said Thursday.
Pheonix Vigil and Sylvio Anglada were killed shortly before 5 p.m. and another man was critically wounded inside Vigil’s second-story apartment along Loomis Avenue, according to their aunt and cousin, Amber and Surina Lanza.
As of Thursday morning, the fourth man remained in the hospital in critical condition. The woman’s ex-boyfriend hasn't been named by authorities.
Deputies were called to the apartment just before 5 p.m., according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Further details on the shooting were not available Thursday.
“They were innocent. They didn’t do anything wrong," said their aunt, Amber Lanza. "They weren’t involved in any kind of drugs or gangs or anything crazy like that.”
Vigil was studying to become a medical assistant and was close to graduating Pima Medical Institute. When not studying, she was a cashier at King Soopers, where she had worked for a few years, Amber Lanza said. Vigil graduated from the Bijou School in east Colorado Springs.
“She was the most wholesome, innocent person. She never snuck out, she never went to parties, she didn’t do the typical bad stuff. She was never grounded because she never did anything,” Lanza said. “She was just so good.”
Vigil's cousin, Surina Lanza echoed Amber's words: "I have put myself in harm's way more than her. She was just innocent."
She remembered Anglada for his sense of humor and ability to make anyone laugh, and his love for his mother.
Anglada graduated from high school early by taking online classes. He had planned to walk in a ceremony in May—a decision to please his mom, Amber Lanza said.
“He always wanted to take care of his mom. He was such a momma’s boy,” she said, recalling how often Anglada would tell his mom that he would support her when he grew up.
Vigil and her ex-boyfriend, who was also 19, met in the 7th grade and had been dating a few years before they broke up recently, Amber Lanza said.
Both Amber and Surina Lanza described him as "quiet." Amber said the couple fought sometimes, but that he was never physical toward Vigil.
“Nothing like this we could have predicted,” Amber Lanza said.
Following the breakup, Vigil was planning to move out of their shared apartment, where they had lived together for less than a year along with Vigil’s best friend, Lanza said.
“They were getting along through that, even,” Amber Lanza said. “We didn’t even think twice. No one was worried about anything.”
Vigil called her brother, asking him to come over, saying that her ex-boyfriend was being “a jerk,” her aunt said.
“She wasn’t upset, she wasn’t crying. She wasn’t scared, there was no alarm,” Lanza added.
She said that the man who was critically wounded in the shooting was Anglada's friend, who had given him a ride to Vigil's apartment.
“He really had nothing to do with anything,” she said.
Vigil and Anglada, born a year and a month to the day from each other, had grown “super close” over the last two years.
“They were just growing into a really good brother-sister relationship,” she said of the siblings, who have an 8-year-old sister who lives with their mother in Old Colorado City.
A neighbor, who lives below Vigil’s apartment, said she was in her living room with her one-year-old granddaughter, daughter and daughter-in-law when she heard 15 nearby gunshots.
Vigil’s neighbor, who asked to remain unnamed, had just ordered pizza for her family when she heard the gunfire and then, a woman screaming.
“I hear the girl screaming in my head,” the neighbor said Thursday morning, holding her hands to her ears. “ It was a loud, horrifying scream.”
She grabbed her one-year-old granddaughter and ran into another room with her daughter and daughter-in-law and called 911, she said.
While on the phone with a dispatcher, she heard a man yell and three more shots go off before another blast that sounded like a different, higher-pitched gun.
Then it went silent, she said.
Later, she found a bullet hole in her kitchen ceiling. The venetian blinds in her kitchen were disheveled from where the bullet traveled before landing on her kitchen floor. At least two bullets flew through her wooden fence.
While peering through her window Wednesday evening, the neighbor said she saw paramedics carry a man onto a stretcher. He had blood on his head, but appeared to be breathing, she said.
Prior to the shooting, she said it was quiet and she didn’t hear any commotion from upstairs throughout the day.
The neighbor said she had moved into the complex last week. Four days before the shooting she said she saw Vigil crying in the apartment complex parking lot.
Two days ago, the neighbor ran into Vigil in the apartment building hallway. She said Vigil seemed friendly and offered her to help with anything she needed.
The killings mark the deadliest shooting in Colorado Springs and El Paso County since November 2015, when Robert Lewis Dear, Jr., 61, stormed the city's lone Planned Parenthood clinic and unleashed a semi-automatic rifle that killed three people, including a police officer, and wounded nine more during a five-hour standoff.
About a month earlier, Noah Harpham, 33, marched down Wahsatch Avenue on a deadly Halloween rampage, fatally shooting three strangers east of downtown Colorado Springs.