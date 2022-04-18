A family in Fountain escaped a house fire overnight thanks to working smoke alarms.
Officials tell Gazette news partner KKTV that smoke alarms did their job and woke up the family, allowing them to get out unharmed.
Firefighters responded to El Vereda Drive off C & S Road in Fountain just after 3 a.m. Monday.
Investigators tell KKTV the fire started in the back yard, but then spread to the home, damaging both floors before firefighters got it under control. They were able to contain the blaze to the property.
Officials say two adults and two teens were in the house when the fire started.