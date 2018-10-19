The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Friday declined to file charges against Jacqueline Souza in the July stabbing death of Brandon Watkins, but his family says it will continue to seek justice.
"The fight has just begun," Brandon Watkins' father, Roger, said following a hearing in which Judge Marla Prudek accepted the DA's decision not to charge. He said family members, who had expected the announcement, are seeking advice from four attorneys about a possible appeal or other next steps.
"I don't want problems, I just want justice," Roger Watkins said.
Souza, who sat in the gallery with her parents, declined to speak in court but continuously shook her head as Watkins' mother, father, older brother and younger sister called her "an evil person" and accused her of killing Watkins in a fit of jealousy. They referred to court documents in which Souza said the two had been fighting over inviting a woman — whom she suspected Brandon had an affair with — to their upcoming wedding.
Watkins' family members doubled down on their belief that the DA's office, particularly Senior Deputy District Attorney Andy Vaughn, "whitewashed" what they consider to be a murder, sending a message to the community “that violent criminals will not be charged due to a ‘scintilla’ of possibility of a self-defense instruction at trial.”
Friday, they asked the judge to appoint a special prosecutor to take another look, accusing the DA's office of neglecting the evidence and being Souza's best defense.
"The DA is the big issue here," Roger Watkins said.
The family leans heavily on information police provided in court documents explaining why they arrested Souza on suspicion of second-degree murder in the July 21 stabbing. Police said Souza's account of what happened changed with each telling and didn't matched the physical evidence.
According to court records, Souza first suggested Watkins might have been stabbed by an intruder, then said he might have stabbed himself. The third time, she said he grabbed her by the throat and held a knife near her face leading her to push him — which caused him to fall onto the knife.
Police were skeptical of an accidental stabbing, noting Souza had a dark bruise "roughly the size of the butt end or finger grip portion of a steak knife" on her right, dominant hand.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office ruled Watkins' death a homicide, though Dr. Leon Kelly previously said that the term doesn't necessarily equate to murder. Watkins died “during a physical altercation with another individual," the autopsy confirms, but that doesn't mean Souza killed him, Kelly said.
Kelly said the autopsy pointed to three possible scenarios that could have led to the type of wound Watkins suffered, which Vaughn listed again in court: Souza could have stabbed Brandon in a fit of jealousy, she could have stabbed him in self-defense or she could have pushed him, causing him to fall onto the knife.
All are "reasonable conclusion(s) to make based on the facts," Vaughn said, adding that an examination found scratches on Souza's arms and pinpoint bruising on her neck indicative of strangulation, supporting her self-defense claim.
Because he can't prove which theory is accurate, Vaughn said, he has "no likelihood" of winning a case against Souza and thus can't file charges.
The system requires a presumption of innocence, he said later by phone, and the evidence in this case "isn't sufficient to disprove Ms. Souza's claim of self-defense."
"I want to recognize the sacrifice veterans like Mr. Watkins make to our country, but I still have to investigate the facts and evidence in an impartial way," Vaughn said.
Watkins' family held steadfast in its belief of his innocence, emotionally describing him as a strong-willed child, an Army veteran, an accomplished athlete, a college graduate and an all-around "fun-loving" person. They presented 23 letters that echoed that theme, written by friends, fellow veterans, and a former girlfriend, who also attended the hearing.
"We all want to be Brandon's voice," his mother, Souzanne Franzolin told the judge. "He deserves justice. His life absolutely did matter."