Every Sept. 11 for the past 17 years, Christopher Seal could be seen hoisting the American flag at Galley Road and Academy Boulevard.
The annual tradition was his way to “Never Forget” the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 that destroyed New York’s twin towers, damaged the Pentagon and brought down a hijacked plane in Pennsylvania.
September 2018 was Seal’s final remembrance for the thousands of victims of 9/11. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old was killed by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed North Academy at Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Seal was one of a record number of drivers, passengers and pedestrians killed this year on Colorado Springs roads.
While others were mourned by their families and friends, Seal held a special place in the heart of the city because of his annual 9/11 commemoration. On Friday night, several of his children were joined by more than 100 friends and community members at a candlelight vigil to honor his memory at the corner where he waved his flag for so many hours over the years.
His eldest daughter, Kyla Gonzales, said she’ll most remember his laugh, the crazy creations the chef would cook up and the text messages he would send to let each of his 10 children know he was thinking about them.
“That man had a wonderful laugh, a very very genuine, very full of humility, straight forward and just wonderful laugh,” Gonzalez said. “I’m sad I’ll never hear it again.”
Others might not have known about his aspirations.
“He wanted to open a restaurant, he wanted to be a rapper,” said Ray Shanks, his best friend of decades. “He could have been a comedian.”
Many arrived at the vigil carrying flags. Passing cars honked their support.
The crowd shared fond memories and their shock that Seal is gone. They also acknowledged that while their friend, father, co-worker was imperfect, he lived to make others happy.
“We ran in the streets a little bit, but we found our way,” Shanks said. “I want him to show up right now and say ‘Ha ha, it’s just a joke.’”
Seal would joke and laugh with anybody, Gonzales said. He was a stranger to no one. Whether you rode the same bus, went to the same church or worked in the same kitchen.
“Even if it was the most B.S. thing you just made up and it made no sense, he still genuinely took it on. He still loved you,” she said.
That attitude carried into the workplace.
In his decades-long career in kitchens, Gonzales said Seal worked for Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que, HuHot Mongolian Grill, Crave Real Burgers and Black Angus Steakhouse.
More often than not, Shanks said he was right beside his friend.
“You pick a restaurant in this city, we probably worked there,” he said.
It was in a restaurant after the 9/11 attacks where Seal decided to hoist the flag in remembrance, said Shanks, who accompanied him for the first two years.
“Everybody wants to do something for their country and this was his thing,” said Robert Abeyta, uncle to some of Seal’s children. “I kind of wish I would have come out and did it with him.”
Behind the scenes, Seal had struggled with alcohol and other personal issues, Abeyta said.
Others acknowledged their relationship with Seal was strained.
“But that’s okay, that’s just where life takes us,” Gonzales said.
But more often than not, Rebecca Seal, Seal’s ex-wife, said those troubles wouldn’t show to the outside world.
“Life gets real sometimes, but whenever you were around him you wouldn’t know it,” Rebecca Seal said.
The last time Gonzales and Shanks said they saw Seal was this Sept. 11 at the intersection where they stood.
Shanks said he drove by and honked, knowing he’d see his friend another time.
But that time never came and Shanks — still in disbelief over the crash — said he regrets not stopping. He swayed and threw an arm around one friend, fist bumped another and said he would have done anything for Seal.
“We talked, but we didn’t have to talk. We just knew what each other was thinking,” he said.
But the vigil was about fond memories and the crowd laughed together and whistled and cheered in Seal’s honor.
Many said they’ll return to that very corner next September to hoist the American flag and carry on their friend’s work.
Robert M. Valencia, 26, of Colorado Springs was arrested Friday in the hit-and-run death, and faces a felony charge.
