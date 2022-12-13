An active shooter alarm at a school in Cañon City Tuesday was proven to be false, according to a statement from a Cañon City official.

At around 8:35 a.m., police responded to the alarm in the 900 block of Field Avenue at the Harrison School, a K-8 school. With the help of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the school was searched and "found safe," and the alarm was "determined to be false," the statement said.

Class will resume on a normal schedule for the day, the statement said.

Less than a week ago, a false active shooter report targeted The Colorado Springs School, as well as several schools in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.