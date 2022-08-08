Officers killed in the line of duty since 1896 from Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Aug. 7, 2022: Andrew Peery, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, shot while responding to a shooting in Security-Widefield.
Feb. 5, 2018: Micah Flick, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, shot while responding to a stolen vehicle case.
November 2015: Garrett Swasey, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Police Department, shot after responding to a gunman’s attack at a Planned Parenthood clinic.
July 2012: Matt Tyner, Colorado Springs Police Department, died in a motorcycle crash while attempting to make a traffic stop on Austin Bluffs Boulevard.
December 2006: Kenneth Jordan, Colorado Springs Police Department, shot during a drunken-driving traffic stop.
February 2006: Jared Jensen, Colorado Springs Police Department, shot while trying to arrest a fugitive wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.
October 1995: Brent Andrew Holloway, Teller County Sheriff’s Office, shot by an arson suspect who had said he was going to kill a police officer.
April 1992: Hugh Martin, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, shot in the chest during a raid on the home of a drug dealer.
November 1990: Cecilia Benefiel, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, found shot on the floor of her home. The case remains unsolved.
September 1987: Charles Fry, Colorado State Patrol, hit by a drunken driver while standing on the shoulder of Interstate 25 on Monument Hill.
December 1982: Mark Dabling, Colorado Springs Police Department, shot in the back after stopping an escaped prisoner from Florida.
March 1981: Michael Hurley, Colorado Springs Police Department, stabbed trying to break up a fight while off duty.
April 1980: Augustus Perreira, Colorado Springs Police Department, shot by a customer at a convenience store. The suspect was found innocent by reason of insanity and remains institutionalized.
December 1975: Harry Allen, Colorado Springs Police Department, hit by a car while investigating a traffic crash.
December 1975: Donald Laabs, an undercover narcotics officer for the Manitou Springs Police Department, found shot dead in his car parked along Interstate 25. The case remains unsolved.
August 1975: Dennis Ives, Colorado Springs Police Department, killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck.
May 1975: Bernard Carter, Colorado Springs Police Department, died in a crash of the police helicopter he was flying.
November 1953: Richard Burchfield, Colorado Springs Police Department, shot several times in his police car on Thanksgiving night. The case remains unsolved.
September 1949: Harold Bechtelheimer, Colorado State Patrol, the first state trooper killed in the line of duty, shot after stopping a liquor store robber.
June 1941: George Kaltenberger, Colorado Springs Police Department, accidentally shot in the abdomen when his .45-caliber automatic dislodged from his holster, fell to the floor and discharged.
December 1923: Marion Sanders, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, accidentally shot when his gun fell out of his holster, hit the ground and discharged.
April 1921: John Lindamood, Fountain Police Department, shot by one of three suspects in the burglary of Fountain National Bank.
July 1918: John Rowan, Colorado Springs Police Department, shot by a member of the Lewis/Jones bank robbery gang as he attempted to make an arrest at a gas station.
June 1896: Benjamin Bish, Colorado Springs Police Department, shot by one of two men caught breaking into a store.
