Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs was a bustling Friday afternoon as the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial weekend commenced.

“We’ve been planning this for months,” Maura Betts said, each of her hands occupied by her two children, standing watchfully by her side.

Waiting for a table at Red Gravy restaurant, the family of three stood cheerfully in the rain on a cooler than usual day.

Betts lost her father to a structural fire while growing up in Toronto. Amid looking for a way her children could better know their grandfather, she decided to embark on a trip to Colorado Springs for this year’s memorial weekend.

“The firefighting community is just full of endless love,” Betts said. “I’m so grateful to be able to bring my boys into a space that has always been so special and important to our family.”

More than 4,000 firefighters, family and friends, traveled from around North America to Colorado Springs for the 37th annual remembrance weekend; a time to honor International Association of Fire Fighter members who died in the line of duty or from work-related illness.

Working to provide local support, Colorado Springs’s IAFF Local 5 has been working to provide a fulfilling weekend for all those coming into town, organizing over 500 volunteers to assist in Saturday's memorial ceremony and related events.

“We pick em’ (attendees) up at the airport, drop em’ off, and run em’ to dinner,” said Curt Crumb, Local 5 president. “Obviously the day of the memorial is what we’re all here for.”

According to Crumb, who's been a local firefighter for 25 years, the organization represents roughly 75% of all firefighters in Colorado Springs.

“It’s both solemn and nerve-wracking, all emotions you can have in a very hectic week,” Crumb said of preparations ahead of the ceremony. “It’s a tremendous honor to have it here.”

The remembrance ceremony is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park, where 572 names of fallen firefighters will be added to a granite wall.

Each honoree’s name will be read aloud followed by the toll of a bell.

According to Ryan Heffernan, a spokesperson for the IAFF, this year’s ceremony will remember firefighters who died between January 2021 and December 2022.

Notably, two-thirds of this year’s honorees died as a result of occupational cancer.

“We’re really working to drive the surge of this epidemic of the disease out of firefighters,” Heffernan said.

Weekend events included a Friday night barbecue along with massed pipes and drums parades at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday on Tejon Street.

“It’s a time to remember, uplift and honor the lives of our fallen,” effernan said.