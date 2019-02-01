The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is inviting the public to an event honoring the life and service of fallen Deputy Micah Flick.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sheriff's Office, 27 E. Vermijo Ave., in Colorado Springs. At that time a car will be placed in front of the Sheriff's Office and the Honor Guard will do a wreath placement before Sheriff Bill Elder speaks.

Following the first scheduled event, at about 10 a.m. outside the Criminal Justice Center the Honor Guard will place a wreath. The Criminal Justice Center is at 2739 E. Las Vegas St.

Deputy Flick was shot and killed in the line of duty on Feb. 5, 2018.

