PUEBLO • There was no response Thursday when a dispatcher called for “L.A. 10.”
The call echoed through police radios and bounced off the high ceilings at Pueblo Memorial Hall, with hundreds gathered to pay their final respects to Las Animas County Sgt. Matthew Moreno, who was killed last week in the line of duty.
“L.A. 10 … No response from LA 10. Sgt. Matthew Moreno was end of watch on Dec. 12, 2018, while responding to a disturbance call in the line of duty,” the dispatcher said.
“Sgt. Moreno, thank you for your dedicated service to our community. You will be forever in our hearts and you will never be forgotten. Rest easy, sir; we have it from here. L.A. 10, end of watch for the final time,” the message concluded, followed by a loud beep.
L.A. (Las Animas) 10 was Moreno’s call sign; he was 37 .
That somber moment caused tears and pain for those he loved most and law enforcement officers and first responders from across the state. It was at the conclusion of a memorial service held for Moreno.
The man was most remembered Thursday as an “honest to goodness hero” who may or may have not been afraid of spiders.
The services Thursday veered from somber and serious to humor and laughter. Several spoke before his casket, which was draped with an American flag.
“Matt would really be PO’ed if we made this a serious and somber event. I think his folks would agree with me,” said Las Animas County sheriff’s Deputy Dan Moynihan.
Earlier, there was a funeral Mass for Moreno at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. The celebrant was the Rev. Tomas Carvajal-Basto.
Moreno, who is originally from Pueblo, attended Mass at Holy Family Parish, where Carvajal-Basto is pastor.
Brothers- and sisters-in-arms filled the church along with family and friends.
“Somehow, I dreamt that he was the president of the United States. So I saw him at Sunday Mass and called him Mr. President. He asked why I called him that. I told him and that was his nickname for me that I gave to Matthew,” Carvajal-Basto said, drawing a laugh from the congregation.
Following the Mass, there was a walking procession down Grand Avenue from 11th Street to Memorial Hall.
People held their hands on their hearts as law enforcement and other first responders saluted. A giant American flag was held up over the path by a firetruck from the Pueblo Fire Department and another from Pueblo West Fire.
Moreno, who was born and raised in Pueblo, was killed Dec. 12 after a three-car crash on Colorado 12 just east of Valdez, about 20 miles west of Trinidad. He had been with the Las Animas Sheriff’s Office for five years.
The service at Memorial Hall began with a moment of silence for Moreno and Taelor Roybal, 23, of Trinidad, and her infant son Ezekiel Valdez, who also were killed in the crash.
At times there was laughter, because according to those who spoke, Moreno was hilarious and always ready for a good prank.
Las Animas County Sheriff Derek Navarette said Moreno would have loved the service.
“If anyone knew (him), he was always the center of attention, so this is fitting for him,” Navarette said.
The sheriff said he knew when he first met Moreno that he was special.
“He told me that he had done some things that weren’t necessarily considered legal when he was a teenager, but he quickly assured me that he was 32 years old now and those days were behind him,” he said with a laugh.
Moreno worked at ABC Plumbing for a time before moving to Trinidad four years ago. He commuted from Pueblo the first year.
Navarette said Moreno gained the trust and respect of his peers quickly.
“Matt took great pride and exhibited tremendous selflessness to serve his community in any way he could. He always wanted to help. He had the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever known,” Navarette said.
“Matt was also strong and courageous — unless there was a spider in his room. For those that don’t know, Matt was completely terrified of spiders,” he added, drawing laughs from the audience.
Many spoke about Moreno’s “colorful” and at times “off the wall” humor. They said he always made everybody smile. They said he was a leader and loved his children, Summer, 12, and Morgan, 5, Moreno; and stepson Jared Klipfel.
Klipfel said how important his father was to him and he read a letter prepared by Summer. She called him her Superman, hero, her world and her “smelly daddy.” The two sisters clutched each other as their brother read the letter.
Moreno’s best friends —Rick Schaefer and Kevin Drobnitch — also reminisced about their younger days. Both were emotional and humorous in their speeches.
“If anything, I hope that Matt had a positive influence on you. And if it was a negative one, at least I hope you enjoyed it,” Schaefer said.
“Matt loved his family more than anything in the world. Matt loved life and brought happiness to all around him. He loved the outdoors,” Drobnitch said.
Moreno’s fellow deputies Lt. Henry Trujillo and Sgt. Juan Trancoso also spoke.
They all talked about the high jinks Moreno would get them into and they all called him their brother.
“Matt’s ringtone for me when I would call was, ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston,” Trujillo said. “He would often have me call him so he could show people the ringtone.”
There was a 21-gun salute and bagpipes played “Amazing Grace” at the final procession.
Trancoso said Moreno was always there for him and they had a special bond. He said Moreno took pride in his badge.
“If something made him happy, no matter what it was, he was going to pursue that,” Trancoso said.
He said Moreno would have loved his procession Thursday.
“Matt would have bragged, ‘I had a parade.’ He would have told everyone, ‘Where was your parade?’ ”