Firefighters were called to Garden of the Gods Monday night to rescue a rock climber stuck on a rock formation south of the main parking lot, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

According to CSFD spokesperson Captain JJ Halsey, a 911 call came in just after 9 p.m. regarding a 20-year-old who fell while climbing a rock face on Greys Rock – a formation near Kindergarten Rock, located inside Juniper Loop.

“This individual was climbing on a rock face and somehow slipped and was unable to extricate themselves. At some point, other climbers came along and were able to system down the (rockface) to the trail. Because of sustained injuries, this person was unable to get themselves down,” Halsey said.

Sixteen Rescue officials responded to the incident, with 12 climbing and four on the ground. Officials were able to reach the climber and extricate him using a Stokes basket – a type of wireframe basket used to secure and transport patients. The entire rescue took under two hours, according to Halsey.

The climber was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The climber's conditions are unknown as of Tuesday morning.