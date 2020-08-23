Thousands of athletes taking to Colorado Springs fields and courts for recreational fall sports will play on smaller teams in front of limited crowds — steps meant to ensure the safety of those anxious to return to the games they love.
While many leagues are seeing lower registrations this fall, many families and athletes are eager for fall play and willing to implement creative solutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, league representatives said.
"To try to get some normalcy back into everybody's lives is big," said Will Davis, youth sports program coordinator for Colorado Springs. The city expects to host youth softball, baseball and T-ball this fall for about 300 to 400 kids, about half the players the leagues would normally draw.
Low and noncontact recreational sports like baseball, softball and pickleball lend themselves well to social distancing and summer leagues showed they can successfully prevent the spread of the virus, league officials said. Higher contact sports, like tackle football and soccer, pose more of a challenge and some leagues have canceled the fall seasons, including the city.
However, many officials across leagues say to ensure players see the mental and physical benefits of sports they are stepping up equipment cleaning, reducing the number of teams in divisions and setting creative boundaries, among other measures to ensure the youngest players can understand and abide by social distancing rules.
"Mentally, I think the kids and parents need it. Everyone is excited," Pride Soccer Club Executive Director Candace Brooks said. "We saw kids in small groups in training environments in June, and you could see that they were down, but that excitement is back again. You can see that glow in their eyes. They know what they have to do to participate and they're willing to do it."
For example, Pride Soccer players will be knocking their cleats together at the end of games instead of shaking hands. Likewise, the summer T-ball team Davis coached, the Rudy Tigers, lined up on the first or third baselines to cheer or tip their caps to their opponents at the end of each game, he said.
Within the northern Colorado Springs i9 Sports T-ball league, hula hoops replaced benches to help T-ball players keep their distance from each other, said Ken Griffith, franchise owner.
Proven success
The Colorado Springs Competitive Youth Baseball league formed this summer for 540 players who competed in about 200 games and didn't have a single coronavirus case, said organizer Brian Moreno, who is also president of Colorado Springs Little League. The league limited its divisions to four or five teams so the teams played each other many times to help limit exposure in case someone did get sick and contact tracing was necessary, he said.
Moreno hopes to see another coronavirus-free season during Little League, which hosted its opening games Monday and expects to run through October following a virus-related delay, he said.
The league has 360 players, down from the more than 600 its had in March. Some parents withdrew their kids in July when the number of cases in the county was rapidly growing. Many parents who kept their kids on Little League teams are committed to the game, he said.
"They are less worried about coronavirus and they more worried about their kid not getting the activity they need," Moreno said.
The Pikes Peak Pickleball Association, a nonprofit with around 1,430 members who range in age from about 10 to 89, did not suspend play this year because of the coronavirus and it has only had one case among its players, said association President Joe Johnson. The player self-isolated, was tested and did not return until cleared for play by a doctor. Other players who were in contact with the patient were notified.
Higher risk players have stayed within controlled groups of four and use courts less frequented by other players, Johnson said. The association also reduced class sizes at its free weekly lessons and round robins, conducts temperature checks, provides hand sanitizer, sanitizes equipment and asks players to wear masks until they're separated on the court, Johnson said.
Contact sport cancellations
Colorado Springs has decided not to run its youth tackle football and soccer leagues because the level of contact involved between players makes it difficult to maintain social distancing and creates a higher risk, said Gerry Strabala, recreation supervisor for the city. The city's cancellations were prompted by the Colorado High School Activities Association decision not to hold football or soccer in the fall.
Pikes Peak Pop Warner, a youth tackle football and cheer league, also shut its league down until spring because there were no fields available for play after the CHSAA cancellations went into effect, said league President Michelle Ferris. Pop Warner is still hosting its competitive cheer and dance teams, she said.
However, soccer and football players have other options. The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region and Play it Now Sports, an indoor facility, are offering flag football and soccer leagues. The north Colorado Springs i9 Sports league is running flag football and Pride Soccer is hosting both its youth competitive and recreational programs this fall.
Flag football is a safer alternative to tackle football because the players don't need to line up in a down stance face to face and they can still practice their football skills, Griffith said. The i9 Sports league runs one of the larger flag football leagues in the city and expects to field more high school teams this year for players who had their season delayed, he said. Like many of other leagues, i9 expects to play with smaller teams, in this case eight players instead of 12, he said.
While contact can't be eliminated in soccer, playing outdoors can keep it safer, soccer league officials said.
Pride Soccer players wear masks and social distance when not actively training and also sanitize their hands when entering and leaving the field. Scrimmage vests worn during practice are washed daily, and practices and games are staggered to promote social distancing, club leaders said. Players will also do more kick-ins rather than throwing the ball back into play to reduce contact with the ball, which will be sanitized, and goalies will sanitize their gloves.
"The level of planning on our part is massive, and we've been doing it since March," club Technical Director Jay Rayner said.
Pride Soccer's competitive program will begin games next weekend, while the recreational program will begin Sept. 12. Both programs will run with games on a weekly basis through the end of October, a typical season length, club leaders said.
The YMCA expects to host youth flag football, soccer and volleyball this fall, after running camps over the summer, said Jamie Holstein, vice president of programming for the nonprofit.
The nonprofit's largest fall league is expected to be soccer, which typically draws around 1,200 players and is expected to draw about 50% to 60% of normal registration, she said. Teams will have fewer players and will play a limited number of other teams, she said.
To help encourage social distancing, the YMCA is encouraging parents to drop off their kids at practice and limiting attendance at games to a parent or spectator per player not including children, she said.
The YMCA does not expect to host adult leagues this fall, Holstein said.