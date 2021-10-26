Falcon Middle School evacuated students and canceled classes Tuesday after fumes started to spread inside the building, an email to families said.

The school's staff and administrators noticed fumes coming out of a room under construction in the building around 8:50 a.m., according to the school's email.

Administrators "immediately" evacuated the school and staff ushered students to evacuation points outside the building, the email stated.

The school's student resource officer called Falcon Fire Department to help ventilate the building, the school said.

Administrators decided to cancel classes "out of an abundance of caution" while the building was ventilated, the school said.

David Nancarrow, the spokesman for District 49, said the fumes were not related to a gas leak.